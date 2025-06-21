Bhatti chants ‘lift-all’ development mantra

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has stated that the State’s public government is crafting a new definition of development — one that blends economic growth with a strong human dimension.

Speaking as the chief guest at the ASSOCHAM Southern CSR & Sustainability Conference and Awards function on Friday, he said that the entire Cabinet is committed to building a Telangana that is fiscally disciplined, socially inclusive, and environmentally responsible. “We live in a world of abundant resources but deep inequality. The failure of trickle-down economics is evident. What we now need is ‘lift-all’ development — inclusive growth that uplifts everyone.”

Reiterating the core ideology of the Congress party, he said that economic growth must be built on the foundation of social justice, and Telangana’s people-centric government is working with commitment to that ideal.

The Deputy CM emphasized that corporate actions should be driven not by charity, but by a sense of responsibility. “Work not for applause, but for transformation. Our efforts should not only be about building companies but about improving the wellbeing of society at large,” he said.

Bhatti Vikramarka called on companies across India to consider Telangana as a prime hub for their CSR investments.