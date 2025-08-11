Bhatti: Devadula project top priority of Cong govt

Hyderabad: The Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, said that the Chokka Rao Devadula Project holds the highest priority for the state government.

During his visit to the project along with his cabinet colleagues N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Vaakiti Srihari, and Seethakka, as well as local MPs and MLAs, Bhatti said that from the very beginning of the Devadula Project until now, the Congress government has taken it up with the utmost prestige. “It is said that a total of Rs 100 crore is pending, including land acquisition costs and other outstanding bills. We will release these funds in phases. Officials should immediately send the related details. Through this project, irrigation water is being supplied to 17 constituencies in the state,” he said.

The Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who accompanied him, said that the project is designed to irrigate 5.57 lakh acres across Hanamkonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Yadadri, Suryapet, and Siddipet districts.With a total lift of 469 metres—from +71 m to +540 m—and the utilisation of 38.16 TMC over 170 pumping days annually, the project is being executed in three phases. It includes major pump houses, rising and delivery mains, balancing reservoirs, and an extensive canal network to deliver water to high-elevation command areas. Uttam said the revised project cost was Rs 18,500 crore, of which Rs 14,168.49 crore had been spent. An additional Rs 4,331.51 crore was urgently required to clear contractor dues, complete delivery main encasement works, and finalise pending land acquisition. Once completed, the JCRDLIS would stabilise the existing ayacut, provide drinking water to rural habitations, improve crop yields, and reduce migration from water-scarce areas.

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rs 630.30 crore Jawahar Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) at Vangaveedu in Madhira mandal, Khammam district, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Seethakka, Vakkati Srihari, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Calling it a ‘game changer’ for Madhira, he said tenders had been finalised and the project would be completed within one year to provide irrigation to 33,000 acres.