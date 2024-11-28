Bhatti dubs KTR a ‘nervous wreck’, rails against his rants

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka remarked that BRS working president K T Rama Rao was talking senselessly for the last few days. “I can’t understand the why and what of his rants,” he quipped.

What wrong did the Chief Minister or the Congress government do for KTR to speak in such a reckless manner, he asked. “We are not ruling sitting in Gadis (palatial bungalows) away from people. We kept our doors wide open for the people. The People’s Government is going forward by restoring freedom of expression and liberty to all,” he said.

“How can those who promised jobs for each household but failed to do so criticise the Congress government? KTR who worked as a minister for 10 years should have minimum decency and etiquette. How could he describe a District Collector as a fool? That is why we think he is in a disturbed state of mind,” Bhatti added.

While the BRS government brought the State into a financial crisis and was not even in a position to pay salaries to government employees, the Congress government credited Rs 18,000 crore into the accounts of the farmers in 15 days. The BRS government pushed Telangana into a debt trap by increasing the debt burden enormously in 10 years and oppressed the Telangana people, he added.

Reacting to opposition’s criticism that Congress party was dividing castes, Bhatti said, “We are not creating castes, they have existed for several centuries in the society. The Congress government is interested in knowing the population of different castes and whether all castes are developed equally as per the Preamble of the Constitution through the caste census survey,” he informed.

The Deputy CM disclosed that they are collecting the details of 26 lakh acres of assigned lands distributed during the Congress regime and inquiring about their status after the introduction of Dharani scheme. They will be again distributed to the eligible poor, he said.