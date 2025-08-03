Bhatti, jupally open power substation in remote village

Wanaparthy: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MP Mallu Ravi inaugurated a newly constructed 33/11 kV power substation at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore in Veltoor village of Chinnambavi mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government’s mission is to provide quality and uninterrupted power to every remote area in Telangana.

He also announced foundation stone-laying ceremonies in Kollapur for a new 132/33 kV substation in Panagal mandal at a cost of Rs 49.86 crore, and for a new 33/11 kV substation in Jammapur village of Panagal mandal at a cost of Rs 2.02 crore. He said that once the 132/33 kV substation in Panagal mandal is completed and operational, it can be connected to 15 new 33/11 kV substations.

Additionally, foundation stones will be laid in Kollapur for four more substations in Kodair mandal’s Mailaram, Machupalli, Paspula villages, and Vennacharla and Marikal villages in Peddakothapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

The newly established 33/11 kV substation in Veltoor village, built at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore, will supply power through three feeders to support 950 borewells and 600 domestic connections.

Six villages Veltoor, Chinna Mahadev, Ayyavaripalli, Kaluru, Venkatampalli, and Solipur will receive quality three-phase electricity under these feeders, resolving the power supply issues for both households and agricultural lands in those areas.

Planning Commission Vice-Chairman G Chinna Reddy, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, and DCCB Chairman Mamillapalli Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were also present at the inauguration.