Bhatti promises to prioritise Health in Budget allocations

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated that the poor and middle-class sections are the most dependent on the medical and health departments. He emphasised that these departments would receive top priority in budget allocations.

At the pre-budget meeting for the medical, health, science and technology departments held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Tuesday, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Medical and Health C Damodar Raja Narasimha presented several suggestions to the officials. The ministers highlighted that the departments of drugs, food safety, and medical education have been neglected for the past decade.

They assured that these three areas would be prioritised and strengthened in the coming days. Additionally, they mentioned plans to modernise the departments of drugs and food safety. The Finance Minister assured that adequate funds would be allocated for Aarogyasri in the upcoming budget to provide better medical services for the poor and middle class. He also confirmed that the construction of medical college buildings and hospitals across the state would be completed in the coming year. The ministers instructed the officials to focus on utilising centrally sponsored schemes more effectively. They further revealed plans to build science and technology planetariums in district centres.