Bhatti slams KTR for claiming creation of assets in Telangana

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao of claiming that the previous BRS government has created the assets of Rs.50 lakh crores during the last ten years.

He alleged that the previous BRS government had left Telangana, which was once revenue surplus, debt-ridden and Telangana’s debt rose drastically upto about Rs.7 lakh crores. Speaking to the media at Begumpet here on Tuesday before leaving for New Delhi , Bhatti Vikramarka found fault with KT Rama Rao for releasing " Sweda Patram" (document), which highlighted accomplishments during the BRS rule, and said that it was very shameful on the part of KT Rama Rao to claim the greatness after pushing the Telangana in a debt-ridden State with Rs. 7 lakh crores.

Accusing both BRS former ministers Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao of ruining the image of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka said that whatever the wealth that has been created during the last ten years is belonged to the people of Telangana and now people have to sweat to pay the debts.

He alleged that during the last ten years of BRS government, the poor had become poorer and the rich had become richer.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the State government has ordered a judicial inquiry into irregularities of the previous government and action will be taken against those involved in the misdeeds.