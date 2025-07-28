Bhatti takes stock of flood prep in Khammam, Kothagudem districts

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu reviewed the flood conditions during the current monsoon season with district officials from Khammam and Kothagudem. The meeting, held on Sunday, focused on the need for alertness, the provision of relief measures for affected individuals, welfare schemes, and the establishment of additional emergency facilities.

Attendees included Khammam District In-charge Minister Vakati Srihari, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, as well as district Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and other public representatives.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that solar pump sets, sprinklers, drip irrigation systems, and horticultural crops would be provided free of charge to farmers under the ROFR Act through the Indira Giri Jal Vikasam scheme, with a total expenditure of Rs 12,600 crore planned over three years.

However, it was noted that some MLAs are delaying the submission of proposals for Roads and Buildings (R&B) and Panchayat Raj roads. The government has prepared a budget of Rs 20,000 crore for constructing all roads.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified that there is no shortage of urea, assuring farmers that they need not worry. He emphasized that the Indiramma housing scheme will be remembered as a significant achievement.

Additionally, he urged authorities to develop plans for raising fish fry through women’s groups in every district. He stated, “We warmly welcome Vakiti Srihari as the district in-charge minister. His experience, having started his career as a public representative in local bodies, will be invaluable for the development of the joint Khammam district.”

The meeting acknowledged that, so far, the Godavari floods are at a normal level, and no danger warnings have been issued. However, flood relief measures should be initiated by all authorities, and life jackets must be readily available. A control room should remain operational until the end of the rainy season.

As part of Vana Mahotsav, useful plants should be distributed to the community, benefiting everyone. Officials were directed to provide information regarding the number of plants planted over the last ten years, the costs associated with planting them, and the survival rate of those plants.

In a major panchayat, detail the number of plants planted in the past ten years, the costs incurred, the survival rate, and the steps that should be taken to ensure their survival. A complete study should be conducted as part of a pilot project, with all relevant details provided.

On the education front, he highlighted the need for integrated schools to be established on 25 acres, with all integrated schools serving as role models. Welfare and Gurukul students should receive meals according to a set menu, with no compromises on quality. Additionally, continuous medical check-ups should be conducted for students throughout the rainy season.