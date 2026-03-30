Bhatti urges leaders to give solar rooftop push

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has called on public representatives to lead by example in promoting renewable energy by installing 2KW grid-connected solar rooftop systems at their own residences. Speaking on Sunday at the Assembly Hall, he emphasised that such initiatives would create widespread awareness about sustainable power and effectively transform residential areas into active centres of power generation.

Bhatti Vikramarka encouraged ministers, MLAs, and MLCs to participate in the "Model Solar Village" programme of the state government, which aims to make Telangana a green and energy-efficient state. He personally handed over letters inviting public representatives to join the initiative, highlighting the importance of leadership in driving sustainable practices across the region.

Leaders must lead by example to inspire citizens to adopt solar power, the Deputy Chief Minister said. This initiative will not only reduce household electricity expenses but also significantly strengthen the green energy grid of the state. Public representatives interested in participating have been asked to submit their residential addresses and copies of their latest electricity bills to the TGREDCO office in Khairatabad.

A technical team will then conduct a survey and oversee the professional installation of the solar systems. Bhatti Vikramarka noted that this move is a significant step toward achieving carbon neutrality and building an energy-secure Telangana, aligning with the broader vision of promoting renewable energy adoption. He urged all representatives to embrace the programme, stressing that visible commitment from leaders can accelerate public participation and reinforce the efforts of the state to transition to clean energy sources while reducing dependency on conventional electricity for a sustainable future.