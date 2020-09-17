Bhatti Vikramarka fires salvo at TRS government, says no new industry in six years

Hyderabad: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that TRS government did not bring any new industry during the last six years to provide employment to the people of the city and whatever institutions are there in the city were brought by the Congress governments.



The CLP leader was speaking in a short discussion on civic works and other infrastructure facilities in GHMC and its surrounding areas and also in other Municipalities in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the TRS government had not brought any new industry or system which can provide employment to the youth in the city. Prestigious organisations like BHEL, ECIL, Midhani, CCMB, NSG were brought during the Congress governments and because of these institutions many had got employment but the TRS government did nothing like this during the last six years, said Vikramarka.

The CLP leader said that Congress was the only government to provide housing schemes for the journalists. He recalled that the journalists were given house sites at Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills, Gopanpally and also provided sites to photographers near Lotus Pond whereas the TRS government did not give house sites to the journalists. He said that they had applied for double bedroom houses but there is no word on distribution to the beneficiaries.

The CLP leader further said that the Congress government brought Metro Rail in the city. The Congress government spent less and brought more infrastructures in the city. He said that the policy makers were unable to see dharnas in the city because the government lifted Dharna Chowk from the city. He also questioned about Ambedkar statue thrown in a garbage dump and sought to know whether he government would install the statue at the same place. In his reply, the Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao said that four big IT firms have come in the city including Amazon, Apple, Google, Uber and others.