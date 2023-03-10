Bhatti Vikramarka questions Anna Hazare's silence on Delhi liquor scam

Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday demanded noted social activist Anna Hazare to break his silence on the sensational Delhi liquor scam committed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to media persons at Assembly media point, he alleged that Kejriwal government, which came into power by claiming themselves to be the successors of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, brought disrepute to entire country by committing the liquor scam.

He added that Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders were clueless about the liquor scam and added that social activist Anna Hazare is still silent on the issue despite the occurrence of such a big scam. Welcoming the decision of Arvind Kejriwal to make his deputy CM Manish Sisodia to quit from his post after his arrest in the liquor scam, he made it clear that the entire cabinet of CM Arvind Kejriwal and the CM himself were also responsible for the scam as his cabinet approved the liquor policy. He demanded CM Kejriwal to answer the people of the country on the issue.

Targeting the ruling BRS party MLC K Kavitha for her comments after receiving the notice of the ED, he said that he was condemning the comments of Kavitha and wondered as to how the liquor Scam was related to the people of Telangana? He said that it was a mistake of the ruling party that they linked the liquor scam with the self respect of the people the state. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were trying to gain political mileage by inciting the emotions of the Telangana people and urged the people to realise the political games of the ruling party leaders.

He asked the people to question those who are linking the liquor scam with the Telangana society. Targeting the central government, Vikramarka said that there was no doubt that the BJP led central government was misusing IT department, CBI and the ED to harass the leaders of opposition parties but hasten to state the liquor scam would not fall in the category of harassment.

Speaking further, he said that the Central government made the ED to issue their party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for extending loan to the National Herald daily, which worked hard for the freedom of the country on behalf of the party. Commenting on his padayatra, he said that he would undertake his padayatra from the 16th of this month and added that he would hold the padayatra from Adilabad district to Khammam district.