Bhatti Vikramarka shoots missive to Modi on unfulfilled promises under APRA

Hyderabad: Telangana CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday wrote a three-page open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to Hyderabad and posed 30 questions on pending promises made by the Centre and under AP Reorganization act 2014.

In his letter, the CLP leader demanded the Prime Minister to give a reply to all his questions before visiting the Telangana. He asked the PM whether he would provide the details of the projects and schemes allotted to the State ever since he became the PM in the year 2014?

Stating that the PM has inaugurated Rs 20,000-crore railway coach factory in his native Gujarat State, Bhatti questioned Modi for not fulfilling the long-cherished dream of the people of Telangana State to have a coach factory in Kazipet.

Some of the other important questions raised by Vikramarka were establishment of a steel factory in Bayyaram, allocation of Rs 450 crore to the backward areas of Telangana, conferment of national project status on Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project. He also asked the PM as to why he was not ordering CBI probe or any other Central investigating agencies into the irregularities committed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the construction of Kaleswaram lift irrigation project.