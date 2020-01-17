Bheemgal: Collector inspects poll arrangements

Bheemgal: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said all arrangements to conduct municipal elections in the four municipalities are being made. He visited Bheemgal on Friday and reviewed arrangements along with the returning officers and other officials at the municipal office.



The Collector examined the arrangements at Junior College which will be used as distribution, reception and counting center and checked the security at counting halls and strong rooms. He told the returning officers to give priority to the distribution of postal ballots and voter slips.

C Narayana Reddy wants to ensure the full distribution of voter slips. Sensitive factors influence the election of local bodies and asked authorities to be highly transparent. The Collector said that the duty should be carried out without any conflict of interest and in compliance with the terms of duty.

Speaking to the media after examining the Junior College, Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and the three other municipalities, Collector Reddy said that all the arrangements will be completed by January 22. He said ballot papers' printing was completed and that of postal ballots will be completed in three days. The returning officers and assistant returning officers were strictly told to check double names in the voters' list.

Narayana Reddy said all arrangements were being made in accordance with the directives issued by the State Election Commission to ensure that the elections were held peacefully. He appreciated the Junior College Principal for planting saplings. The event was attended by DRDO Ramesh Rathod, Municipal Commissioner Gangadhar, Tahsildar Rajender, and others.