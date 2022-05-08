Bhongir: 2 notorious Parthi gang members held

Bhongir: Bhongir Rural police has arrested two members of the notorious Parthi robbers gang. The accused Rathore Saikumar alias Kabul Buchi and Boseley Sadananda, both from Maharashtra, were in beating up and robbing the owners of vehicles parked on roadside.

On April 8, Vinukonda Mallikarjun from Ongole was traveling from Medchal to Ongole in a Boloro Goods vehicle. The vehicle was waylaid at Jammapuram in Bhubaneswar mandal on the Warangal-Hyderabad main road in early hours of April 9. Three unidentified persons attacked the passengers with a sword and looted Rs 25,000 and three cell phones from them. The victims lodged a complaint at the Bhongir Rural PS.

On May 6, the police found two persons wandering suspiciously at the crossroads in Raigiri village in Bhubaneswar mandal and took them into custody. After sustained questioning, they confessed to their crimes including robbery at Jammapuram. Police said a knife and three cell phones were seized from the accused.

Bhongir Rural CI Venugopal said that 10 cases were registered against the arrested persons at various police stations.