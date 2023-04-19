Bhongir: Actors concerned about education standard in adopted villages

Bhongir : Actors Manchu Lakshmi and Manoj have asked Yadadri District Collector Pamela Satpathy to take all necessary measures to improve infrastructure and educational standards in the 53 schools that they adopted under Mana Uru Manabadi last year in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Manchu Lakshmi and Manoj met Collector Satpathy at the Collectorate on Tuesday and learned about the status and progress of the adopted schools in the district. The details of the learning level of the students were enquired from the officials of the Education department.

They urged the authorities to focus on improving education standard. Earlier, Manchu Lakshmi and her brother Manoj couple visited Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and performed a special puja.