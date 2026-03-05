Bhongir MP slams Modi govt, defends Congress legacy

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Wednesday criticised the BJP leadership, raising several political and governance concerns. He noted that when Rahul Gandhi became an MP in 2004, many current BJP leaders were not in prominent roles.

He alleged that Narendra Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 without prior legislative experience and claimed that democratic institutions have weakened under Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chamala claimed the BJP secured around 36 per cent of the national vote share. He noted that Rahul Gandhi declined a Union Cabinet berth in 2004 and later turned down suggestions in 2009 by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to consider the top post, citing a lack of experience.

He emphasised that the final decision on the Prime Minister rests with the people. Highlighting the Congress legacy, he credited reforms to leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and P V Narasimha Rao.

On Telangana, he questioned Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the role of central agencies in probing alleged irregularities, including the Kaleshwaram project.