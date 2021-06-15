Bhongir: New Collector Pamela Satpathy takes charge

Bhongir: New District Collector Pamela Satpathy noted that development could be achieved if the State government's schemes are implemented properly.

On Monday, she met the outgoing Collector, Anita Ramachandran, at the Collector's guest house in Bhongir and presented a sapling to her.

Pamela said that she is happy to take charge from senior IAS officer Anita Ramachandran and added that she would like to work as her predecessor. Expressing pleasure over her appointment as the Collector of the spiritual district, she promised to put in all efforts to discharge her duties efficiently.

The outgoing Collector Anita Ramachandran thanked all the employees in the district for extending their cooperation during her tenure. The employees of the district collectorate met the new Collector and presented a bouquet.