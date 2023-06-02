Bhongir: V Hanumanth Rao not allowed to meet farmers at jail

Bhongir: Former MP andsenior Congress Leader V Hanumanth Rao alleged here on Thursday that local BRS MLA PShekar Reddy changed the old alignment for realtors and brought Triple R through Rayagiri. The Bhongir MLA was acting like gangster Nayeem, he criticised.

The Congress leader also came down heavily on the BRS government, saying that on one hand KCR was campaigning for Kisan Sarkar in Maharashtra, and on the other, he was throwing farmers in jail in his own state. He described KCR as a man of lies. He asked whether the government was on the side of farmers or real estate men. He condemned the police for filing non-bailable cases on farmers as if they were thieves. He said he would expose KCR’s frauds by organising a BC Garjana meeting. He added that no one was believing KCR’s new slogan of BC Bandhu ahead of the elections.

VH tried to meet the farmers in Bhongir district jail, but was denied permission, whereupon he sat in protest in front of the jail, lambasting the atrocities perpetrated on the farmers.