Bhongir: Will pay attention on malnourished children

Bhongir: District Women and Child Welfare Officer Krishnaveni said that the malnourished children will be monitored until they return to normal health.

A training programme on supplementary feeding programme with monitoring was conducted for CDPOs, supervisors and Anganwadi teachers under the auspices of District Women and Child Welfare department at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district Collectorate on Thursday.

On this occasion, she said that severely malnourished and severely malnourished children will be enrolled in the supplementary feeding programme with monitoring, such children will be provided with Balamritham, one egg daily meal at Anganwadi centres and growth monitoring will be done every month, and any health problem will be done during the home visit of the malnourished children.

If found, it will be shown to the medical officer and the malnourished children will be monitored in this programme until they return to normal health, she said.

The staff of Poshan Abhiyan and others participated in the programme.