Bhu Bharati Act will be in line with people’s aspirations: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that before bringing the Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights) Act into force, the department’s officials are codifying everyone’s opinions.

He said that towards ensuring that people are given efficient and comprehensive revenue services, the Revenue department which is framing rules and guidelines pertaining to the Act continues to take advice and suggestions of experts.

“Instead of sitting in the Secretariat and framing the rules, we are taking the advice and suggestions of officials, intellectuals and experts on a wide scale and codifying everyone's opinions and preparing the Land India Rules in a strict manner.

We will prepare the rules related to the Land India Act as soon as possible and bring the Act into force.

The department was continuing the same spirit in finalising the rules and guidelines so that people are given effective services,” he said.

The Minister participated in the first day of a 2-day workshop organised by the MCRHRD in Hyderabad on Tuesday with collectors and other senior officials on formulating procedures related to the Land Act.

He said that with the aim of providing better and comprehensive revenue services to the people of Telangana in line with the aspirations and aspirations of the people, the Land India Act was brought in line with the ideas of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after collecting opinions on a wide scale.