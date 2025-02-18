Bhupalapally: Smart Point cheats customer, complaint lodged

Bhupalapally: Sudhakar, a victim of injustice at Smart Point in Bhupalpalli district, filed a written complaint on Monday to the District Chairman of the Consumer Forum, Sirangi Govardhan.

On Sunday, Sudhakar purchased essential goods at Smart Point. His bill amounted to Rs 3,528, but he was charged Rs 4,813. When he went home and reviewed his bill, he noticed a discrepancy of Rs1,285. When he returned to Smart Point, the staff reviewed the CCTV footage and admitted that a mistake had occurred.

When he questioned the staff about the injustice, they responded negligently, saying it was a computer mistake and would take time to correct. They dismissed him by saying he had to come back later. Unsatisfied with this negligence and to prevent this from happening to others, the victim approached the Consumer Forum. Consumer Rights Commission District Chairman Govardhan stated that cheating consumers is a crime. Upon receiving the complaint about the extra billing fraud at Smart Point, he inspected the shop on Monday. He gathered details from the aggrieved consumer and later addressed the local reporters, assuring them that the Consumer Rights Commission supports the consumers. He added that full details would be collected and submitted to the State Consumer Rights Commission for appropriate action.