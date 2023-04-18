Bhupalpally: CEIR portal helps find lost or stolen phones says SP Surender Reddy

Bhupalpally: Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy emphasised the need for bringing awareness about the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal which allows users to find lost or stolen phones.

Speaking at a training programme exclusively organised for the police personnel here on Monday, he explained about the CEIR portal introduced by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

The SP said that the portal https://ceir.gov.in/Home/index.jsp allows the users to quickly lodge a complaint on a lost electronic gadget with an IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number such as a smartphone at a local police station.

Using the CEIR website, users can block a stolen or lost mobile, unblock a found mobile, he said. The portal also enables users to find details about a second-hand smartphone. The users need a government-approved photo ID proof, invoice of mobile and FIR copy, he added. Additional SP V Srinivasulu, DSPs A Ramulu, G Rammohan Reddy and Kishore Kumar were among others present.