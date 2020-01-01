Bhupalpally: Close relative molests 4-year-old girl

Bhupalpally: In a gruesome incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her close relative at Konampeta under Mahamutharam mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in the wee hours of Wednesday.



According to Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan, Racha Komuraiah abducted the girl when she was fast asleep. The girl's mother who noticed that her child was missing at around 2 am raised an alarm alerting the neighbours.

During the search, they came to know that accused Racha Komuraiah was seen in the nearby locality moving suspiciously. However, the villagers failed to find his whereabouts. At around 7 am, the girl returned to her home from the nearby forest. The girl who had bruises all over her body informed her mother about the assault. The girl was immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Komuraiah is the elder brother of the child's father. He is believed to have abducted the girl and molested her before letting her off.

The police who registered a case are searching for Komuraiah. The DSP said that they have formed four teams to nab the accused.