Bhupalpally: TRS government changed the face of villages

Bhupalpally: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who fulfilled one of his major promises - Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) - to farmers, has proved his critics wrong, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister was in Bhupalpally on Tuesday to take part in various programmes such as distribution of tractors to the gram panchayats (GPs) and swearing in ceremony of Kataram Agriculture Market Yard Committee.



Telangana government, which was implementing innumerable welfare schemes and programmes, has become a beacon for other States, Errabelli said, attributing entire credit to KCR. The government that focused on ensuring cleanliness and hygiene in rural parts of the State under Palle Pragathi programme, also known as 30-day action plan, was able to achieve desired results, he said. Referring to the rural development, he said that Sarpanch is the key person. "Sarpanches play a vital role in the empowerment of GPs. It was a prestigious post that gives a lot of scope for earning good name," Errabelli said.

The Sarpanches need to give priority to sanitation and greenery, he said, asking the local bodies to make use of funds available with the employment guarantee scheme.

Referring to the 10-day Palle Pragathi phase-2 scheduled to start on January 2, Errabelli urged the Sarpanches to take it as a challenge to turn their habitations self-sufficient. Funds are no constraint, he added. The Minister said that GPs which performed well in the first phase of Palle Pragathi, would get incentives.

Taking part in the swearing ceremony of Market Yard Committee at Kataram, the Minister said that farmers will have a bright future with the government was focusing on irrigation projects. "In united Andhra Pradesh, farmers faced a tough time due to lack of adequate power supply and irrigation facilities in Telangana region. However, the TRS government brought in a significant change by ensuring 24X7 free power supply to farming sector, besides rolling out Rythu Bandhu, farmers' Investment Support Scheme, and Rythu Bima, a life insurance scheme for farmers he said.

The Minister said that Opposition especially Congress tried every trick in the book to stall the irrigation projects, however, KCR withstood the entire storm and made KLIP possible.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao laid foundation stone for the construction of 33/11 KV Sub-Station a Vazinepally, Skill Development Centre and roads in Bhupalpally constituency. MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Jakku Sri Harshini Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy and District Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu were among others present.