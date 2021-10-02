Bibinagar AIIMS will be of immense use to poor

Bibinagar(Yadadri-Bhongir): Bibinagar AIIMS Medical College will become a focal point in the field of modern medicine in the near future, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya stated.

Bandaru Dattatreya attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the academic section at the AIIMS here on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that in 2003, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had with foresightannounced the AIIMS Medical College under the Swastha Suraksha Yojana.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to provide better medical services to the people of rural areas. The college is being developed on 200 acres with modern medical facilities.

Dattatreya observed that the tribal and the weaker sections of the society were in a lot of trouble during Covid as they could not afford good medicare. Keeping this in view, the Prime Minister has been developing AIIMS colleges across the country with the aim of making medicine accessible to everyone.

Noting that the number of AIIMS colleges was increased from 8 to 25 colleges in the last seven years, the Governor appreciated AIIMS Director Vikas Bhatia and his staff for rendering valuable services during the Covid pandemic and also for making the vaccination programme a grand success.

The Prime Minister allocated Rs 2.04 lakh crore in the budget to enhance the facilities in the medical and health sector, Dattatreya reminded and added that the PM's goal was to set up a government medical hospital and medical college in every district.About 50 crore of the people of the country would benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme and as many as 2.75 crore were already benefited so far, he added.

Dattatreya lauded the Telangana government for being willing to support the Ayushman Bharat scheme besides Aarogyasree scheme.He said the central government would provide digital ID cards to ensure medical services at all government hospitals in the country besides private ones.He advised people to be vigilant and wear masks, maintain physical distance and cleanliness to put end to Covid.

On the occasion, the Haryana Governor lauded the efforts of former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud for the development of Bibinagar AIIMS.He said that there was no room for politics in development. He said medical facilities should be served beyond politics and added that everyone must work with dedication with regarding to land acquisition, projects, construction of houses and other needy facilities.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in his address said the new campus was going to be set up as a third batch of medical students is coming to AIIMS. "We converted NIMS into AIIMS and have been providing the facilities one byone. Additional facilities will be provided with an additional budget in coming days. AIIMS should be developed in all aspects to reduce the workload on Osmania and NIMS hospitals," the MP said. He informed that Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy had promised to develop Bhongir fort as a tourism destination.

Bibinagar NIMS Director Vikas Bhatia in his address briefed the medical services being provided by AIIMS and the services rendered during the pandemic and vaccination programme.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari, Dean Dr Rahul, Medical Superintendent Dr Neeraj Agarwal, Rachakonda ACP Venkat Reddy, AIIMS professors, doctors and medical staff participated.