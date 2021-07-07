Bid To Woo Bacchus' Lovers: Liquor to flow free in Telangana!

Hyderabad: Liquor lovers in Telangana will soon have a free bash. Liquor will be served free of cost to the consumers for one day in a week in the licensed bars.

In a bid to revive torpid liquor trade in bars and restaurants, which were worst hit by the first and second waves of corona pandemic,for the past two years, the State government has proposed to encourage bars to serve free liquor and also offer big discounts in the weekends.

Bar managements would be given freedom to serve liquor free either beer, whisky, vodka, gin,etc, in a specific quantum to woo the customers to come to the liquor lounge, sit and have a sip of their favorite drink.

The customers who visit bars will also be offered big discounts on liquor after having the free drink. 'Buy one and get one' on beer and whisky and free chicken snacks are some of the offers to be extended to the customers.

Special discounts on liquor parties organized on the eve of birthdays and friends and family gatherings will also be introduced in bars to improve liquor trade from this month, a senior official of the Excise and Prohibition department told The Hans India that at a high level meeting held by top officials with some bar managements discussed the challenges being faced by the trade to improve liquor sales.

"The authorities instructed the managements to launch the free drink scheme to encourage consumers to visit the bars first. Once they start coming, liquor business would grow, and the revenue generated from bars will improve.

Both the government and the bar managements would be freed from the financial constraints once liquor sales picked up in the bars," the official said, adding that the bar managements were ready to offer free drink depending on their financial viability.

Some are ready to give big discounts on selected liquor brands and some keen to introduce free snacks on buying liquor worth more than Rs 300.

As many as 1,100 bars and restaurants have been permitted to serve liquor with variety foods and snacks in the state. After imposing the lockdown – 2 in May this year, all the bars shut their businesses.

Though the state was unlocked recently, many of the bars remain closed due to poor response from the customers. The State was incurring a loss of nearly Rs 500 crore revenue from the closure of bars every month.

Last year, the government waived six months' licence fee for all bars due to the lockdown between March and June. This time, the government is not ready to write off the fee.

Officials predicted free liquor offerwould also attract the consumers from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh where liquor prices are high. As there is no need of e-pass to enter Telangana, the visit of liquor consumers from AP to the bars at the border districts of Telangana would also go up.

Bar Association leader Pavan Goud said that the government was giving free hand to the bars to revive liquor sales and the managements are also making all efforts to provide an healthy atmosphere in bars where the visitors should feel comfortable amid the fear of the third wave of corona.

All Covid safety protocols would be enforced and the bar workers will also be vaccinated before the opening of bars in a full capacity with big discounts soon.

Delhi bars open till 3 am

New Delhi: The Delhi government has finally made its new excise policy public, permitting hotels, clubs and restaurants in the national capital to serve Indian or foreign liquor in any area within the licensed premises, including the terrace, balcony or lower area till 3 am.