Big plans to boost sports in State: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asserted that his government is committed to promoting sports and that necessary steps are being taken in this direction.

Efforts are being made to encourage students to pursue sports as their life-time career.

He was speaking after presenting awards to winners of the Marathon 2024 at Gachibowli Stadium.

Reddy said that Hyderabad is supposed to emerge as a big sports hub. “The previous government neglected sports completely; the historic city of Hyderabad could not achieve any milestone in sports. My government is committed to promoting sports, and necessary steps are being taken. Efforts are being made to encourage students to pursue sports as their life-time career,” he said.

Assuring that the government will bring past glory to sports, the CM said Gachibowli will also be developed as a sports village. “Aiming to win medals in the next Olympic Games, the government will start Young India Sports University in the next academic year. We will hire famous international coaches, provide training to budding sports persons and promote Telangana as a destination for sports in the country,” he added.