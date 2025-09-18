Big projects will spur TG’s all-round growth: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the ensuing mega projects, including Bharat Future City, industrial corridors, RRR, Metro Rail expansion and new airports will spur Telangana’s economic growth manifold.

The government’s roadmap for the state’s economic growth will be the focal point of TelanganaRising 2047 vision document, the Chief Minister said while participating in the ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ here on Wednesday.

The Gandhi Sarovar project to be built at Bapu Ghat, greenfield highways, dry ports, second phase of Metro Rail project, radial roads between the outer and regional roads, Warangal and Adilabad airports, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors and a plan to radically change the face of Telangana are integral to Telangana Rising-2047.

“Our resolve is to put this into action on a priority basis and make Telangana a key player in the country's progress by 2047”, he said, while adding that the vision document will specify details about how the government intends to churn out a Bharat Future City bearing international standards and make Hyderabad a gateway to the modern world.

Listing out the welfare schemes and development programmes launched by the People’s government, he said that the BRS government hoodwinked the poorer sections in the name of double bedroom houses. In stark contrast, the Congress government has been constructing Indiramma houses on a priority basis.

They would have handed over 4.50 lakh houses by the year-end, he said.

Revanth Reddy lambasted the BRS government for completely neglecting the education sector. He said that this was part of a sinister plot of BRS, which did not promote education as qualified youth would press for jobs in due course.

Reiterating that his government is committed to getting its rightful share of water from Krishna and Godavari rivers, the Chief Minister took a swipe at the KCR government for depriving Telangana of its rights in water sharing. We are ready for a legal battle and make suitable amends as regards river Krishna water sharing and achieve firm rights over every drop of water.