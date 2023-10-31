Big promise by Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: In an assertive election campaign address, Congress party star campaigner and Nalgonda MLA candidate, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, declared that if the Congress party secures power in the State, it will ensure that employees receive their salaries on the first of the month, and retired employees are granted their pensions promptly.

Venkat Reddy’s remarks came during a door-to-door campaign in ward-41 of Nalgonda town as part of his ongoing election efforts on Monday. He emphasised the need for the people of Telangana to lead prosperous lives by liberating themselves from what he described as a dictatorial regime of BRS.

The Congress candidate criticised the government’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that people were left to fend for themselves. He also commended the Andhra Pradesh government for its Arogyasri programme, which was helpful in providing treatment to coronavirus patients.

Highlighting his previous achievements in Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy pointed to the development of roads, Mahatma Gandhi University Railway flyover bridges, village-to-village roads, and CC roads. He contrasted this with what he considered the inefficiencies of the current BRS government, accusing them of constructing only one road with borrowed funds.

Venkat Reddy went on to accuse the BRS government of failing to meet its obligations towards retired employees and failing to fill vacant positions in government departments. He expressed concern about the deteriorating state of the education system, which he claimed had led to the closure of several schools.

The Congress candidate expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, asserting that they would win all 12 seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Moreover, Venkat Reddy accused the BRS government of spreading misinformation about the implementation of schemes in Karnataka and criticized KCR and his son, KTR, for not personally visiting Karnataka to assess the situation.