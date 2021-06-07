Biggest vaccination drive ever organised on a single day anywhere in the world: Srinivas Rao

Cyberabad: Public Health and Family Welfare Director Dr G Srinivas Rao on Sunday described the Mega Vaccine Drive organised jointly by the Cyberabad Police, SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council) and Medicover as the biggest vaccine drive ever organised on a single day anywhere in the world.

Kick starting the gathering Dr Rao said who is spearheading the Covid care in the State, stated that virus will be under control. "We will get back to the pre-second wave situation in just a few days. But, a word of caution, the protective gear that all of you have been following for sometime must continue.

There shouldn't be any laxity. Covid also behaves in proportion to our behaviour. So better be careful", he remarked.

"We have reached this position not just because of health care professionals, but also the police for maintaining strict lockdown. I haven't ever seen the Health department working so closely with the police", Dr Rao stated.

"We have inoculated 52 lakh people in the State so far. Our target is to vaccinate 2.75 crore population. That means we need 5.5 crore jabs. We have over 1,000 vaccination centres across the State. In the coming days, we will be able to vaccinate ten lakh people in a day.

If the private sector also joins we will be able to vaccinate 12-13 lakh people every day. With 2.75 crore to be vaccinated, we will be able to vaccinate the entire State in just 30 days, he asserted.

Dr. Rao said: Vaccines will be beneficial in three ways. Once you are fully vaccinated you are protected 90 per cent. Even if you contract the virus after full vaccination it will be mild and hospitalisation may not be required.

The third benefit is you are a safe person to deal with. You will not spread the virus. That is why we appeal to all to get vaccinated. Once we vaccinate 70 per cent of the population we can witness herd immunity".

"Vaccines are safe and 90 per cent of vaccinated do not develop any reactions. If the remaining 10 per cent develop any reaction it will be quite normal. People who are inoculated need not follow any dietary restrictions. They can be normal, he said.

Dr Rao lauded the efforts of V C Sajjnar, Police Commissioner of Cyberabad for his efforts in facilitating the mega vaccine drive to secure lives.

R Govind Hari, general secretary, Telangana Super Specialty Hospitals Association (TSSHA) appreciated Medicover for its initiative, excellent arrangements. "It is a vaccine mela, similar to the Kumbh Mela" he quipped.

He suggested that "unless we organise vaccine drive on a large scale, like this one, we will not be able to address the issue of vaccinating the majority population in the country.

Hari appealed to other super speciality hospitals to also try to replicate dives, like this, to cover the maximum possible population in the least possible time. "Once we do this, we need not worry about any more waves". He also suggested that more super specialty hospitals must organise similar camps in four other corners of the City, including the Old City.

There are some hospitals coming forward to organise a similar drive in a function hall in the Old City. I appeal to NGOs and hospitals to join hands with TSSHA in organising mega vaccination drives.

Arekepudi Gandhi, MLA, Sheri Lingampally, described vaccination "as a social responsibility. My vaccination protects you and you protect me. Together we must defeat Corona. I am pleased to have an officer like Sajjnar who goes beyond the call of his duty and helps people with many services in these troubled times.

Swarajya Lakshmi, Ranga Reddy DMHO, praised Sajjanar for always coming forward with many useful programmes to society. "I am happier than anyone else as this is happening in our Ranga Reddy district. This is the need of the hour, as this place is densely populated'.

Dr Anil Krishna, MD; Dr Sharath Reddy, executive director; Neeraj Lal,group senior VP; Madish Deglokar, chief business officer, Medicover,, and Venkteshwarlu, DCP, Madhapur, and others graced the inaugural ceremony of the vaccination of drive.