Biggies giving pink slip to BRS?

Hyderabad: With three days left for the poll notification to be announced, the ruling Congress seems to be implementing its ‘Operation Akarsh’ scheme to lure important BRS leaders by assuring them Lok Sabha tickets.

According to sources, BRS MP G Ranjit Reddy, former Bhongir MLA and BRS leader P Shekar Reddy, Nagarkurnool BRS leader M Janardhan Reddy are said to some big fish from the pink party ready to cross over to the ruling Congress and get tickets for Chevella, Bhongir and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segments.

Another senior BRS leader and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari was also approached by some Congress leaders asking him to fight from SC reserved Warangal Lok Sabha segment. It was felt that if Kadiyam agrees to fight from the Lok Sabha seat, then his daughter Kavya could be fielded from Station Ghanpur in the bypoll to the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the BRS announced the name of Kavya as Warangal Lok Sabha candidate. The Lok Sabha elections have become prestigious for the Congress in general and Revanth Reddy in particular. Winning at least 12 out of 17 MP seats in the state is important for him for strengthening the party in the state and ensure that there were no political tremors post Lok Sabha elections.

BRS incumbent MP Ranjit Reddy is learnt to have told the high command that he would not contest the Lok Sabha polls as it was a costly affair, and he cannot afford it. Following this, the Congress is said to be in talks with him to convince him to accept their offer to contest from Chevella since surveys indicate that the Congress has chance to win the seat.

Similarly, the Congress is trying for another BRS leader to contest from Bhongir. Alternatively, it has shortlisted senior Congress leader Ch Kirankumar Reddy from Bhongir. A final decision on this will be taken by the party high command in two or three days.

The Chief Minister was keen on fielding noted businessman and former MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy from Malkajgiri segment from where Revanth Reddy was elected as an MP in the last elections.