Bihar PSC delegation to study best practices at TGPSC

A three-member delegation from the Bihar Public Service Commission (Bihar PSC) from Patna visited the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on a study tour on Thursday.

Hyderabad: A three-member delegation from the Bihar Public Service Commission (Bihar PSC) from Patna visited the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on a study tour on Thursday.

The delegation comprising Sarb Narayan Yadav, Naval Kishore and Prof Arun Kumar Bhagat met Burra Venkatesham, TGPSC Chairman, along with other members and the Secretary of TGPSC.

The visiting delegation discussed the current structure, work efficiency, and best practices adopted by the Commission.

The delegation expressed keen interest and appreciation for the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examination system implemented by TGPSC. They have also explored the legal implications involved in the recruitment process.

