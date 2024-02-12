Bihar’s Congress MLAs leave Hyderabad in chartered flight

Hyderabad: The Bihar’s Congress MLAs who were camped in Telangana for about a week left for Patna, to attend the new NDA government’s crucial floor test on February 12. They were huddled up and sent to Hyderabad on February 4 following the latest political development in Bihar.

The 17 MLAs who arrived in Hyderabad and were camped in Ibrahimpatnam for a week left on a special chartered flight to Patna on Sunday. On February 4, the Congress which is second largest constituent of Mahagathbandhan shifted the MLAs to Hyderabad fearing poaching by NDA, after the UPA alliance lost the power.

These MLAs arrived on the previous Sunday, the same day when Jharkhand’s 40 MLAS from the party left after their three-day stay. The Jharkhand’s MLAs were staying at Shamirpet’s resort, following a dramatic turn of events back in their State. After an unsuccessful attempt on February 1, they were shifted on February 2 on two special flights. A day after they reached all these MLAs took part in the floor test of Champai Soren, who proved his majority in the State’s Assembly.