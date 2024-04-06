Bijinapally police raids on poker base

Nagarkurnool: Police raided a pigeon playing poker at Lingareddy Kunta near Manganur village of Bijinapally mandal in Nagar Kurnool district, arrested seven persons playing poker under Bijinapally Sub inspector Naga Shekhar Reddy, seized Rs 36,970 in cash, seven cell phones and a bike from their possession.

SI Naga Shekhar Reddy said that the investigation is being registered and strict action will be taken if uncivil acts are committed in the villages.