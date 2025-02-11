Live
Just In
Bird Flu: Telangana Tightens Border Checks to Prevent Avian Influenza Spread
Telangana intensifies border checks to prevent the spread of avian influenza from Andhra Pradesh, halting poultry vehicles and urging hygiene measures for farmers.
The Telangana government is tightening checks on the state's borders, blocking poultry vehicles from entering after a suspected avian influenza outbreak in Andhra Pradesh led to a rise in chicken deaths. On Tuesday, special teams from the district veterinary department were deployed at the Alampur toll plaza to inspect vehicles carrying poultry from Kurnool and other areas. These vehicles were either sent back or not allowed entry.
Similar checks were also carried out on Monday. The primary goal is to prevent the spread of the virus into Telangana. Authorities have instructed officials from the animal husbandry and police departments to stop any vehicles carrying poultry or bird feed from Andhra Pradesh.
Poultry farmers, particularly those in border areas, have been advised to follow strict hygiene measures to prevent the virus from spreading. All border districts, including Jogulamba Gadwal, have been instructed to stay vigilant and ensure that no poultry vehicles enter Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.