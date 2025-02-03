Live
Just In
Bird walk festival and nature trail held
Kagaznagar: In honour of World Wetlands Day, the Bird Walk Festival and Nature Trail were organized on Sunday in the Kagaznagar Forest Division of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The event brought together nature lovers, including District Forest Officer (DFO) Neeraj Tibrewal, Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer Sushant Sukhdev Bobade, and several forest range officials, who explored and appreciated the region’s rich biodiversity.
The festival covered several scenic locations within the Kagaznagar Forest Division, including Ellur Lake, Palarapu Hill, Gundepalli, Vempalli, Kosini Dam, and the Darigaon Forest Area. Approximately 40 nature enthusiasts actively participated, delighting in the sight of various bird species and the serene natural landscapes.
One of the highlights of the event was the Jungle Safari, which captivated participants with its immersive wildlife experience.
Speaking on the occasion, FDO Sukhdev Bobade stated that all necessary preparations had been made to ensure the smooth execution of the Bird Walk Festival, Nature Trail, and Jungle Safari, providing visitors with an unforgettable experience in the Kagaznagar Forest Division.