Bird watchers have a whale of time at Botanical Gardens

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) under the brand name of “Deccan Woods & Trails” organised a two-day bird walk at the Botanical Gardens on February 8 and 9. According to a press release issued, a total of 55 bird watchers and enthusiasts from various parts of Hyderabad participated in this event and identified 62 bird species in the serene, lush green Botanical Gardens. The participants were received by Assistant Director Eco-Tourism V Thanuja, FRO Srinivas and Projects Manager K Suman, who briefed them about the Botanical Garden and its importance in Hyderabad.

The participants were divided into two groups: one group was sent to ‘Vriksha Parichaya Kshetram’ of 94 acres and the other group was sent to ‘Virtual Wildlife Safari’ Park Conservation Zone. Over the course of the two days, four bird experts, Aparanjani, Manoj, Thomson, and Abdul Raheem led the groups. They guided the participants in identifying the birds, capturing them on camera, and explaining the scientific and common names of the birds, their habits, and behaviour. Participants were also provided with the ‘Birds Pocket Guide’ developed by TGFDC. The participants used the pocket guide to identify the birds they spotted. The experts demonstrated how to observe birds, how to identify them, and the sounds different birds make.

A few of the 62 species spotted and identified during the bird walk were – Red-wented Bulbul, Rufous Treepie, Shikra, Spot Billed Duck, Ashy Prinia, Grey Heron, Black Drongo, Green Bee-eater, Purple Sunbird, Black-winged Kite, Peafowl (male and female), Kingfisher, Brown Shrike, Spot-breasted fan tail, Oriental Magpie Robin, Coppersmith Barbet, Common Jezebel and others. TGFDC Executive Director Eco-Tourism L Ranjeet Naik said, “Birds play a crucial role in the ecosystem, contributing to growth, seed dispersal, and environmental balance. Raising awareness about bird conservation and conducting environmental education programs is essential. Otherwise, there may come a time when birds are only seen in museums. Additionally, we will be conducting Bird Walks in Vikarabad on February 23 and in the Gajwel forest on March 2. Interested participants can contact 9493549399 or 9346364583 for more details”.