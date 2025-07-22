Birthday wishes pour in for Naini

Hanumakonda: The 58th birthday celebrations of Warangal West MLA and DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy were held on a grand scale on Monday. The Minister in charge of the erstwhile Warangal district Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Donthi Madhava Reddy, K R Nagaraju, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, KUDA chairman Inagala Venkataram Reddy, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and Errabelli Swarna extended their heartfelt birthday greetings to Naini. They fed him cake, draped him with shawls, and presented him with flower bouquets. At the MLA camp office and Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanumakonda, a large number of senior journalists, officials, corporation chairpersons, corporators, senior leaders, party activists and the public gathered to cut cakes with the MLA and express their admiration and affection. From morning till evening, people continued to offer shawls, bouquets and sweets while wishing the MLA a happy birthday.

Fans, Congress cadres and leaders expressed their admiration by setting up hoardings, huge cutouts, and flex banners across the city in honour of Naini. Celebrations, including cake-cutting events, were held in various divisions of the constituency.