Bitter pill: Faculty crunch ails medical colleges across country

The medical colleges in the country are running with 55 per cent of faculty shortage as per the survey by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which released the findings of its nationwide FAIMA-Review Medical System (FAIMA-RMS) and called for immediate intervention by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission.

FAIMA has stressed on the need for urgent reforms, including improved infrastructure, adequate staff and reduction of clerical burdens, timely stipends and mandatory skills lab facilities in every medical college.

The survey was covered pan India in which more than 2,000 responses from different medical colleges of the country of the medical students, teachers and professors were obtained from more than 28 states and Union Territories, reveals serious deficiencies in infrastructure, faculty strength and overall training standards in newly established medical institutions.

The reports said professionals from big institutions like AJIMS, PGI, JIPMER also participated in large numbers. Doctors from Andaman Nicobar Islands also participated in this survey. Of the total participants, 90.4 per cent were from government institutions and 7.8 per cent from private colleges, providing a wide and balanced representation of India's medical education landscape.

The analysis highlighted significant challenges affecting both education and the mental well-being of students. Only 71.5 per cent of respondents reported adequate patient exposure, 54.3 per cent confirmed regular teaching sessions and 69.2 per cent found laboratory and equipment facilities satisfactory.

Faculty adequacy stood at 68.8 per cent, while just 44.1 per cent reported the presence of functional skills labs. Timely stipend payments were received by only half of the respondents, and a mere 29.5 per cent experienced fixed working hours, indicating a lack of structural and administrative discipline.

Alarmingly, 73.9 per cent reported excessive clerical workload, 55.2 per cent cited staff shortage, and 40.8 per cent described their work environment as toxic. Furthermore, 89.4 per cent of participants felt that poor infrastructure directly affects the quality of medical education.

The report states despite moderate confidence levels in skills acquisition 70.4 per cent, only 57.4 per cent of respondents felt prepared for independent practice, suggesting a growing gap between theoretical learning and practical competence.

In 2024 National Task Force gave nationwide recommendations after conducting similar surveys among UGs, PGs and teachers. Recommendations include fixed duty hours for residents and interns, appointment of mental health counsellor for medical students, involving parents yearly for mental health wellness of medicos. Also 10 days leave was recommended by NTF. After passing a year through this survey FAIMA has found that only few things applied on ground even after recommendations by NTF.

The association will formally submit this report to the authorities concerned, urging swift corrective measures to ensure that India's expanding medical education network maintains global standards of quality and produces well-trained, confident healthcare professionals. FAIMA will give detailed recommendations to NMC and NITI Aayog for Mental and Academic well being of medicos across the country.