BJP alleges attack on Bandi Sanjay Kumar by SWAEROS members

Nampally: The Telangana BJP leaders on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on the State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's vehicle by members of SWAEROS.

In a statement, the leaders said members of SWAEROS, a non-government organisation reportedly launched by the Telangana Social & Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TS&TWREIS) secretary R S Praveen Kumar attacked Sanjay Kumar's vehicle at Koada with rods and stones.

Former minister and TS BJP vice-president Vijaya Rama Rao condemned the attack. He alleged that followers of IPS officer Praveen Kumar and members of SWAEROS had led the attack in a planned manner with iron rods, sticks and stones. However, the BJP party cadre put up a defence to give a safe passage to the Karimnagar MP. He said the incident had happened when the MP was travelling from Huzurnagar to Hyderabad. The attackers had smashed the glass windows of the vehicle of BJP Suryapet district presidnet Bobba Bhagya Reddy, Rao added.

Rao said the attack was the failure of the State police for acting casually. He asked when the State government fails to give security to an MP and State president of a national party, how will it protect the common man. He said the police miserably failed in providing security to Sanjay Kumar. Rao wanted the attackers identified and brought to justice. He said that if no action was taken to prevent such incidents, the party would consider that SWAROS has the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BJP leaders and cadre will not be scared of any acts of oppression and continue to fight for peoples' cause, he stated.

State BJP SC Morcha president Koppu Bhasha, State general secretary Bangaru Sruthi, SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar, BJP official spokesperson Palvai Rajani Kumari and other leaders condemned the attack on MP. They sought to know whether SWAEROS was private army of Praveen Kumar?

The BJP leaders said "not only making insulting statements against Hindu gods and goddesses, but, resorting to attacks for question the same bringing out the real face of SWAEROS to the fore".