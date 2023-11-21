BJP alone can rein in highhandedness of Owaisi and co: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked people to vote for the party which alone can reign in the highhandedness of Owaisi company of Majlis in Hyderabad.

Addressing people participating in about two-hour roadshow in Nacharam division of the Uppal constituency, he said neither the BRS nor the Congress can contain the highhandedness of the Majlis. He wanted them to bring party to power to show Owaisi is put in place.

Asking people if scamsters should be punished or not, Shah said the party has decided to probe BRS corruption and send those responsible behind bars. Asking people to vote it to power he said the party decided to provide four free LPG cylinders, Rs 10 lakh health insurance, paddy procurement with Rs 3,100/quintal support price, and to bear the crop insurance premium by the government, besides, providing input subsidy.

He asked people to make Modi the PM for third time in 2024, to vote party candidate to win in the Assembly elections and to bring ‘double engine sarkar’.

Slogans of ‘Jai Sriram,” “Bharat Mathaki Jai,”, and ‘Jai Sri Krishna’ rent the air in the roadshow, ahead of traditional dance and music with people showering petals from house tops and apartments in lanes through which the roadshow passed. En route the roadshow from Sri Kanya Timber Mart, Ambedkar statue, Sushruta Hospital, Hanuman temple and Netaji statue were decked up with saffron and dotted with party flags.

Shah and leaders had to cajole crowd to move as the roadshow was moving at a snail pace, with crowd halting it at several places.