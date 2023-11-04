Live
BJP and BRS are two sides of same coin: Amberpet Congress candidate
Amberpet Congress Party candidate Dr. C. Rohin Reddy said that both BJP and BRS are the two sides of same coin.
Amberpet Congress Party candidate Dr. C. Rohin Reddy said that both BJP and BRS are the two sides of same coin. In a press conference organized at Barkatpura party office on Saturday, he said that both the BJP and TRS parties are working hand in glove in Telangana state and attributed the situation to Assembly rowdy movie and questioned why KCR asked Narendra Modi to make KTR chief minister.
Dr. C. Rohin Reddy said that the people of the state are dissatisfied with the governance of the ruling BRS party and claimed they are receiving overwhelming support for the Congress party. Responding to the BRS MLA's statements about development and welfare schemes in Amberpet, Dr. C. Rohin Reddy questioned whether the promises made by the BRS party, such as the implementation of welfare schemes. He challenged the BRS leaders for debate on the implementation of welfare schemes at Mahankali temple, Sai Baba temple, and Dargah.
He said that he had not come to politics for money and opined that he has financial stability. He said he has come to politics to serve the people. He said that they will take the Congress six guarantees into public and form the next government. The press conference was attended by Congress party leaders.