BJP and Congress destroyed Singareni, flays CM KCR

Mancherial: Announcing an enhanced pension of Rs 4,116 to the differently abled persons, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday launched a broadside against Congress and BJP for trying to destroy the Singareni completely.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the District Collectorate and party office in Mancherial, a coal belt district here on Friday, KCR targeted both the national parties for trying to destroy Singareni.

Emphasising on Singareni and Dharani issues once again, the Chief Minister said Singareni has a history of 134 years. “It is our own asset started under Nizam’s rule. This was destroyed during the Congress regime. Congress rulers brought loans from the Centre giving its 49 per cent share in the ownership.

The BJP is not behind… It is like ‘Bade miya to Bade miya Chote Miya Subhan Allah’. While Congress sold 50 per cent of the Company, the BJP wants to close it completely,” said Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone back on his promise of not privatising Singareni.