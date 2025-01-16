BJP announces candidates, rivals still in the hunt

Karimnagar: Springing a surprise by announcing candidates for the upcoming Adilabad-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Medak Graduate and Teachers MLC elections, the BJP heated up election campaign on Wednesday.

C Anji Reddy from Patancheruvu of Sangareddy district has been announced as the MLC candidate for Graduates MLC seat and Malka Komaraiah from Bandhampalli in Peddapalli district has been announced as the candidate for Teachers MLC.

Anji Reddy, a BA Maths graduate, is an industrialist. His SR Trust has been supplying drinking water to villages for the past 20 years. Efforts are being made to provide better education to poor students.

Malka Komaraiah, who received a BE Civil Engg degree from Osmania University, founded the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad and running Pallavi educational institutes in Peddapalli, Nirmal and Hyderabad. Komaraiah tried for the Malkajigiri ticket in the last election.

BJP has four MPs and seven MLAs in this constituency. Anjireddy and Komaraiah think that this will help them romp home.

V Narender Reddy, the head of Alphores Educational Institutions from Karimnagar, has been campaigning for two months for MLC of the Graduates MLC seat. The campaign has been intensified since six months in four joint districts.

Dr BN Rao of Karimnagar served as the State president of the Indian Medical Association. He is making efforts to enter the poll fray on behalf of BRS, while former TRSMA chairman Yadagiri Shekhar Rao and former mayor of Karimnagar Sardar Ravinder Singh, who is close to KCR is also contending for the seat from BRS. Laksh International Schools Chairman Mustaf Ali is also at the forefront of the Graduates MLC election and he has been campaigning widely in Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar Adilabad district for six months and is making his own way.

Prasanna Harikrishna, who has left his job as an assistant professor and is well-known among the youth and unemployed through Winners Publication is on campaign trail. V Jagapathi Rao, who contested as an MP in the last election and attracted a lot of attention, is also in the ring.

Madanam Gangadhar from Armoor of Nizamabad district, who left the job of DSP in the Police department, has also joined the Graduate MLC contest. Gangadhar is also campaigning independently in four districts for two months.