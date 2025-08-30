BJP announces monitoring committee for JH bypolls

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Friday formed a five-member monitoring committee to oversee preparations for the upcoming bye-elections in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The announcement comes as the party intensifies its organizational efforts following the sudden vacancy of the seat.

The committee includes prominent leaders from various levels of the party: sitting MLA Payal Shankar, MP M Raghunandan Rao, former MP Garikaipati Mohan Rao, former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, and Dr Goutham Rao, who previously served as president of the BJP’s Hyderabad Central District.

The Jubilee Hills seat was left vacant after the passing of incumbent MLA Maganti Gopinath, a senior leader who had represented the constituency since 2014. His death has triggered a politically significant contest in one of Hyderabad’s most high-profile urban constituencies. With the Election Commission expected to announce the bye-election schedule soon, the BJP’s move signals its intent to consolidate its presence in the capital region. The newly formed committee is expected to coordinate campaign strategy, candidate selection, and grassroots mobilization in the run-up to the polls.