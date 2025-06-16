BJP at the forefront of public service: Nelluri

Khammam: BharatiyaJanata Party Khammam District President Nelluri Koteswara Rao participated addressed a ‘Vikasit Bharat’ programme in Nelakondapalli mandal on Sunday in which he lauded the country’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The country is moving forward rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi with the goal of Vikasit Bharat,” he said. On the occasion, Nelluri explained that the decisions taken by the Centre for the development of the country are being appreciated worldwide.

In particular, he mentioned India’s achievements in the space sector with ISRO achieving the world record of launching 104 satellites with a single rocket. He lauded the Direct Benefit Transfer system to directly transfer funds to the accounts of beneficiaries through Digital India. He said that Rs 744 lakh crore has reached the beneficiaries directly through this scheme so far. He explained that due to this, intermediation has been eliminated and misuse of funds worth about Rs 23 lakh crore has been prevented. He explained that the Centre is standing by the farmers, increasing the minimum support prices of crops and making large-scale purchases, and paying much more in the purchase of turmeric and pulses compared to the previous regimes.

He also said that the country has been connected to the 5G network and 5G services have been made available in 99.6% of the districts.

BJP leaders Nunna Ravikumar, N Praveen Kumar, Ravinder, Upender, Subbarao and others participated in the programme.