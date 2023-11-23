BJP, BRS govts made people’s lives miserable: Kharge

Nalgonda: Launching blistering attack on BJP and BRS, Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge said that the lives of poor have become miserable under BJP-led Central government and BRS government in Telangana.



He took part in the party’s Praja Bharosa Sabha in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Addressing the huge rally, he said KCR is mocking former PM Indira Gandhi who fought against Pakistan to protect the country, and who strived hard for the uplift of the poor during her tenure.

Indira Gandhi who contested from Raebareli in UP and Medak in Telangana. Even though she won from two places, she resigned the MP seat from Raibareli and represented Medak, he remembered.

He informed that the lifeline project Nagrajun Sagar was constructed and water was released in the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi, Think the status of agriculture in Telangana if Nagarjuna Sagar project would not have been constructed by Congress government,” he asks peple. There was scarcity of food grains when Indira took the reins as PM and she took the decision of importing 1lakh tonnes of food grains and addressed the issue successfully.

The Green Revolution brought in the regime of Indira Gandhi addressed the shortage of food grains in the country permanently. Indira brought several reforms: land ceiling, banks’ nationalisation and 20 point formula to bring light in the lives of the poor.

He said PM Modi is creating troubles for Congress intentionally. Modi had created a conspiracy against the PM Nehru established National Herald newspaper, he added. He fired salvos at both BJP and BRS in his speech. He clarified that Congress never fear Modi’s threats.

She underscored that Congress will continue the legacy of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and will help the poor. He stressed that these Assembly elections are very important and added that they will decide the fate of the State. Stating that CM KCR never came into public to know the plight of people, he urged the people not to support such arrogant leader in the upcoming State assembly elections to be held on November 30.

He clarified that Congress is working against the corruption and progressive development in the State. He explained why people should support Congress this time in detail in his speech.

Success of Congress Praja Bharosa Sabha in Nalgonda filled enthusiasm in party leaders and cadres in Nalgonda district.

Bhongir MP, party contestant for Nalgonda,Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s speech grabbed the attention of the people and the meeting venue was echoed with whistles and slogans during his speech. Nalgonda MP and Congress candidate from Huzurnagar, Uttam Kumar Reddy translated the English speech of Khrage into Telugu for the convenience of the crowd who attended the meeting in large number.

Party state Incharge Manik Rao Thakre , party Nalgonda constituency leaders Gummala Mohan Reddy , Burri Srinivas Reddy , Pasham RamReddy , Chnthakuntla Ravinder Reddy ,BC, SC, minority leaders and Congress activists and supporters participated in large number in the public meeting.