BJP, BRS hoodwinking people, alleges Bhatti

Karimnagar: As soon as Congress comes to power in 2024, steps will be taken to curb sand mafia and measures to make the natural resources belong to the people would be taken, asserted CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

He conducted People's March in Gandrapalli village of Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar district and interacted with people. Speaking at a press meet at Nagampet, he alleged that police officers who get salaries from treasury with taxes paid by people were working for sand mafia.

The ruling party leaders were using the police for their own needs, but they were not using it to save the natural resources and lives of the people of the state. Having such an undemocratic government has become a misfortune for Telangana, he added.

All the wealth in the State was lost and the State was trapped in Rs. 5 lakh crore of debt. There were no new jobs in the State. When the notifications came, the question papers were leaked and sold to people related to ruling party leaders, Vikramarka alleged.

After coming to power, Congress government would pay salaries to employees on the first week of every month. The police and the bureaucracy would not be used for the sake of the party except for public welfare. Transfers of teachers would be conducted only during summer vacations. English medium would be implemented in all government schools with special training to teachers, he promised.

He also assured to provide Rs.5 lakhs to the homeless and to give LPG gas for Rs.500, to give Rs 12, 000 Kooli Bandhu to the labourers just like Rythu Bandhu. The Congress government would waive Rs. 2 lakh crop loan at a time and would bring a scheme to provide financial support to tenant farmers as well.

Hitting at BJP and BRS government at the Centre, Vikramarka complained that there were no houses, no distribution of land to the poor. The prices of essential goods have increased tremendously. There was no price control system. Both the Centre and the State governments were playing with the lives of people by increasing the prices.

The Centre has increased the prices of LPG cylinders, essential commodities, petrol and diesel and the State has also its share in the price rise. The leaders of both the parties were making new promises while not implementing the previous promises, he said.

PM Narendra Modi said that he would provide two crore jobs every year means that 20 crore jobs should be created by now. He has not done that till now. His disciple Bandi Sanjay Kumar was spreading lies and speaking like a maniac, he alleged.

Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah whenever visits Hyderabad, say that CM KCR was a corruption king and that Kaleswaram has become like an ATM for him but no investigation was conducted, Vikramarka said while questioning why no action was taken against the CM.