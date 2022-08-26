BJP buoyant as Sanjay keeps his word

Warangal: Against all odds, the BJP is all geared up for the Warangal public meeting on Saturday. A couple of days ago, especially after the arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay during his Praja Sangrama Yatra, it appeared that the public meeting would be a distant possibility. However, the gutsy Sanjay who time and again reiterated that his party would organise a public meeting in Warangal concluding his padayatra.

Sanjay during his third phase of Yatra has covered 11 constituencies spread across five districts. If one goes by the massive response to his Yatra, Sanjay surely caught the attention of the people. Despite many hiccups, Sanjay not only continued his Yatra but also proved that he is the man to be watched. With his aggressiveness, Sanjay has certainly given an impression that he will be a spike in the wheel of the TRS.

Following the High Court order to organise the public meeting, the BJP cadres appeared buoyant. The BJP think-tank is seeing the public meeting addressed by BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday could be a game changer for the party to make inroads into the TRS bastion in erstwhile Warangal district. On the other hand, the saffron party is also expecting a crossover of a few prominent leaders from other parties.

While Sanjay is slated to conclude his padayatra at the historic Bhadrakali Temple before the start of public meeting at the Arts and Science College Grounds, JP Nadda is to land in Hanumakonda at around 2.30 pm by chopper. The public meeting will start at 3.30 pm and conclude by 5.20 pm, according to party general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy.