BJP cadres told to strive for victory

Chennai: BJP senior leader and National Co-Incharge Tamil Nadu State Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday called upon party cadres and leaders to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government to the people of Tamil Nadu, expose the misdeeds and failures of the ruling DMK government, and work for capturing a sizable number of Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections in TN.

He addressed a meeting of Chennai South Parliamentary constituency’s Shakthi Kendra committee, presided over by K Annamalai, TNBJP president in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. NainarNagendran, MLA, TNBJP Assembly Floor Leader, Kesava Vinayakan,Organisational GS, H Raja, National Executive Member, Pon Radhakrishnan, National Executive Member, Vanathi Srinivasan, National President of Women’s Wing, Khushboo Sundar, National Executive Member & Member of the National Commission for Women, Karu Nagaraj, State VP, AP Muruganandam, State GS KM Sai Sathyian, District President Chennai East K. Kalidas, District President South Chennai, and other leaders were present in the meeting.