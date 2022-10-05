BJP: CM KCR's entry into national politics in unworthy exercise

Hyderabad: Slamming the Telangana Rashtra Samiti party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision on entering into national politics and announcing party name on auspicious day of Dasara, the Bharatiya Janata Party unit in the State said that CM KCR's misadventures in planning national political entry, while struggling to keep his government operational financially is an unworthy exercise.

The Telangana BJP unit in its press releases informed that this is not the first time a regional party nurtured national ambition. Many regional parties since 1947 have tried and failed. AIADMK, DMK, TDP, SP, BSP, RJD, JD(U), TMC and recently Aam Admi Party are few.

K Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of BJP Telangana State said, 'I am wondering how, by just changing the name from TRS to BRS, a party can become a national party. A party need to get quantifiable voter support in multiple states for it to be recognized as a national party.'

BJP believes there's no 'Telangana Model' and it exists only in fictitious imagination of CM KCR. One can't sell a model to the nation, which doesn't exist, he added.

'I strongly believe CM KCR's initiative will be a self-sabotage. Change of the name from TRS to BRS will lead to losing his home turf, while he embarks on a wasteful national ambition', he said